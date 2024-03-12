WATCH LIVE

How the Temple Healthy Chest Initiative is helping patients discover, treat lung diseases

Paola Nunez
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Established by the Temple Lung Center, the program helps eligible patients get checked for early signs of disease for effective treatment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia doctors are working to address high rates of underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed lung disease through the Temple Healthy Chest Initiative.

The program, established by the Temple Lung Center, is helping eligible patients get checked for early signs of disease when treatment options are more effective.

Local spotlight is joined by Kevin Carney, Nurse Practitioner at the Temple Lung Center.

He explains what the Temple Healthy Chest Initiative is, why it was established, and why getting a diagnosis is critical to the management of conditions like COPD.

He also walks us through what the eligibility is for chest health screenings.

Visit TempleHealth.org to learn more.

