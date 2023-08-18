The Funplex will soon have overnight accommodations, La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites, to end your fun-filled day.

The Funplex adds stay & play to fun & sun with new La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Funplex in Mt. Laurel already has seemingly unlimited options for a day of family activities and entertainment.

Now, guests will have the option to stay after they play.

Construction is almost completed on a new dual-brand hotel - the La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites will have a combined 125 rooms, an indoor pool, lobby libations at night, free breakfast in the morning, and much more.

At the park, the outdoor sections feature amusement park rides, mini-golf, and a waterpark complete with slides, tubes, and pools.

Cabanas offer privacy and shade, each with television and a fridge.

Indoor features include an arcade, bowling alley, go-karts, and more rides.

With food options offered throughout, you get a fun-filled experience for kids of all ages, and soon a place right next door to rest after an action-packed day.

The Funplex - Mt. Laurel | Facebook | Instagram

3320-24 Route 38, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

856-273-9061

open 7 days a week