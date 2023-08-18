The Funplex adds stay & play to fun & sun with new La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Funplex in Mt. Laurel already has seemingly unlimited options for a day of family activities and entertainment.
Now, guests will have the option to stay after they play.
Construction is almost completed on a new dual-brand hotel - the La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites will have a combined 125 rooms, an indoor pool, lobby libations at night, free breakfast in the morning, and much more.
At the park, the outdoor sections feature amusement park rides, mini-golf, and a waterpark complete with slides, tubes, and pools.
Cabanas offer privacy and shade, each with television and a fridge.
Indoor features include an arcade, bowling alley, go-karts, and more rides.
With food options offered throughout, you get a fun-filled experience for kids of all ages, and soon a place right next door to rest after an action-packed day.
The Funplex - Mt. Laurel | Facebook | Instagram
3320-24 Route 38, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
856-273-9061
open 7 days a week