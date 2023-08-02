Island Waterpark, The Yard at Bally's and these other spots are must-try Atlantic City attractions

Island Waterpark is one of Atlantic City's must-try spots for your next trip down the Shore.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Summer in Atlantic City promises to be a season to remember.

With the opening of the largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world, Island Waterpark at Showboat puts the city on the map when it comes to new attractions.

At Caesar's, what's old is new again as Las Vegas-based show producer Spiegelworld brings the first permanent resident show to the former Warner Theater with "The Hook".

Combined with their Italian restaurant Superfrico, this new offering on the entertainment scene is a unique night out for dinner and a show.

For nightlife and a beer garden-style setting, The Yard at Bally's has an indoor-outdoor vibe, plus an award-winning craft beer list, turf games, and gastropub food selections.

Pop-up hotel bars are also making the scene this year to celebrate anniversaries - like Lounge 78 at Resorts, and Birthday Bar at Ocean Resort.

Top-notch dining is always on the menu, with newcomers like Nobu at Caesar's, and classics like White House Subs.

The Yard at Bally's | Facebook | Instagram

1900 Pacific Avenue

609-340-2000

Backyard Boozy Brunch, Sundays 10:00am

Pig Roast (barbecue), Sundays 2:30pm

Birthday Bar at Ocean | Facebook | Instagram

500 Boardwalk

609-783-8000

Open Thursday-Sunday

Lounge 78 at Resorts | Facebook | Instagram

1133 Boardwalk

609-340-6300

"The Hook" at Caesar's | Facebook | Instagram | For Tickets

2100 Pacific Avenue

609-348-4411

Wednesday-Sunday, shows at 7pm and 9:00pm

Island Waterpark at Showboat | Facebook | Instagram

801 Boardwalk

609-964-7663

open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Nobu Atlantic City at Caesar's | Facebook | Instagram

2100 Pacific Avenue

609-348-4411

closed Monday and Tuesday

White House Subs | Facebook | Instagram

2301 Arctic Avenue

609-345-1564

Open daily from 10:00 a.m.