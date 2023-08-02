Island Waterpark, The Yard at Bally's and these other spots are must-try Atlantic City attractions

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Summer in Atlantic City promises to be a season to remember.
With the opening of the largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world, Island Waterpark at Showboat puts the city on the map when it comes to new attractions.
At Caesar's, what's old is new again as Las Vegas-based show producer Spiegelworld brings the first permanent resident show to the former Warner Theater with "The Hook".
Combined with their Italian restaurant Superfrico, this new offering on the entertainment scene is a unique night out for dinner and a show.
For nightlife and a beer garden-style setting, The Yard at Bally's has an indoor-outdoor vibe, plus an award-winning craft beer list, turf games, and gastropub food selections.
Pop-up hotel bars are also making the scene this year to celebrate anniversaries - like Lounge 78 at Resorts, and Birthday Bar at Ocean Resort.
Top-notch dining is always on the menu, with newcomers like Nobu at Caesar's, and classics like White House Subs.
