Vital Vaccination: What you need to know about the HPV vaccine

November is International HPV Awareness Day. Its mission is to educate the public about human papillomavirus (HPV), its link to certain cancers and the vaccine that prevents it. Infection can be prevented with a vaccine.

Dr. Joyce Varughese will answer questions about the HPV vaccine and the benefits it has to offer, on November 10 at 2:30pm on Facebook.

Joyce Varughese, MD, FACOG
Dr. Joyce Varughese is a board certified, fellowship trained gynecologic oncology surgeon who specializes in performing traditional and minimally invasive procedures using the da Vinci robotic surgery system. Dr. Varughese completed her fellowship training in gynecologic oncology and residency in obstetrics and gynecology, serving as administrative chief resident, at Yale University. She received her medical degree at Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in Bronx, New York and her undergraduate degree magna cum laude from Harvard University.

Before joining Capital Health, Dr. Varughese was interim division director of Gynecologic Oncology at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey and a gynecologic oncologist at Saint Peter's Physician Associates in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
