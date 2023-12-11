WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
SPONSORED CONTENT

Atlantic City turns into Tinseltown for the holidays

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 9:06PM
Atlantic City turns into Tinseltown for the holidays
EMBED <>More Videos

The Tinseltown experience earned Atlantic City a billing as one of the "top-25 Christmas towns in the USA" according to Travel + Leisure.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Tinseltown has taken over Atlantic City for the second time bringing holiday spirit to the beachside town.

In just its second season, the Tinseltown experience earned Atlantic City a billing as one of the "top-25 Christmas towns in the USA" according to Travel + Leisure.

Look for Christmas-themed pop-ups at all the casinos, live music every weekend, holiday shows, ugly-sweater contests and craft cocktails like "Don't Hog the Nog."

It's a great getaway destination for the season.

Atlantic City Tinseltown | Facebook | Instagram

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW