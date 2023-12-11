The Tinseltown experience earned Atlantic City a billing as one of the "top-25 Christmas towns in the USA" according to Travel + Leisure.

Atlantic City turns into Tinseltown for the holidays

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Tinseltown has taken over Atlantic City for the second time bringing holiday spirit to the beachside town.

In just its second season, the Tinseltown experience earned Atlantic City a billing as one of the "top-25 Christmas towns in the USA" according to Travel + Leisure.

Look for Christmas-themed pop-ups at all the casinos, live music every weekend, holiday shows, ugly-sweater contests and craft cocktails like "Don't Hog the Nog."

It's a great getaway destination for the season.

Atlantic City Tinseltown | Facebook | Instagram