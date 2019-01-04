Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway identified

Authorities have identified the human remains of a toddler found near a busy street in Camden, New Jersey back on October 11.The toddler has been identified as a 1-year-old boy named, Jah'vi Brown.His remains were in an alleyway cut through, near the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue, next to an abandoned home and a pile of garbage."A passerby noticed a suspicious bag. Upon inspecting that bag a little further they noticed what looked to be human remains," said Camden County Chief of Detectives William Townsend.The disturbing discovery was made at 1:30 that Thursday afternoon.The body was later brought to the county medical examiner.Surveillance cameras in the area were looked at by authorities.Police searched databases of missing children but had a suspicion that the child was never reported to be missing.On December 6, 25-year-old Anthony Burnett of Camden came to the Bellmawr Police Department regarding a custody issue of his 1-year-old son with the child's mother, 23-year-old Tynaizha Brown of Bellmawr.A known DNA sample of the missing boy was compared to the remains and his identity was confirmed to be Jah'vi Brown, the son of Burnett and Brown.An investigation revealed Jah'vi was last seen on August 20, 2018, in Bellmawr. Neither parent reported the child missing before December 6.If anyone, family, friend or neighbor, has any information about Jah'vi, when they last saw him, or any other information that can assist investigators, please contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office at, Camden County Metro ator Bellmawr police at------