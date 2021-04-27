Travel

Pennsylvania's new 'Move Over' law takes effect Tuesday: What you should know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania drivers who fail to merge or slow down while approaching an emergency response area will face big fines.

Starting Tuesday, drivers who fail to follow the Move Over law will face a two-point penalty. Those drivers will also face a $500 fine for a first offense, $1,000 for a second and $2,000 for a third.

"To ensure the safety of all road users especially those stranded by the side of the road and those who come to rescue them, AAA advises all motorists to always remain alert eliminate distractions and focus on the number one task, which is driving," said Jana Tidwell with AAA.

The law requires drivers to slow down to at least 20 mph less than the posted speed limit and, when possible, move over when emergency responders or construction workers are on the side of the road.
