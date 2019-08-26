Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured, including two teens, after a triple shooting in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

It happened on the 2100 block of Fitzwater Street around 3 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right leg. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf. He is also listed in stable condition at the hospital.

A 17-year-old boy is listed in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot twice in the stomach and twice in the back.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy
Police shoot dogs following attack on man
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue
Child, 9, struck in NE Philly; police questioning driver
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
Show More
AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s Tuesday, Warmer by Wednesday
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
Students injured in school bus crash
Fire injures Arby's worker in Gloucester Co.
Man shot 5 times inside corner store
More TOP STORIES News