Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured, including two teens, after a triple shooting in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.It happened on the 2100 block of Fitzwater Street around 3 p.m.Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right leg. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf. He is also listed in stable condition at the hospital.A 17-year-old boy is listed in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot twice in the stomach and twice in the back.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.