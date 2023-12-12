3 people shot, injured after gunfire erupts in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot and injured in South Philadelphia on Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. at the 2500 block of South 8th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities transported the victims to area hospitals.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, officials say. There is no word yet on the third victim.

Officials have not released any further details on the shooting or any potential suspects.

