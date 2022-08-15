Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty to tax charges, sources say

NEW YORK -- The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, is expected to plead guilty to tax charges as soon as this week, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

A hearing in the case was scheduled for this Thursday, a sign Weisselberg could change his plea then.

Weisselberg, 75, was charged last year, along with former President Trump's namesake family real estate firm, with tax fraud after they were accused of compensating employees "off the books" in order to pay less in taxes.

According to the charging documents, Weisselberg avoided taxes on more than $1.7 million in the past 15 years, resulting from the payment of his rent on an apartment in a Trump-owned building and related expenses that prosecutors said included cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

The Trump Organization is proceeding to trial, the sources said, which is currently scheduled to begin toward the end of October.

It was not immediately clear whether the terms of Weisselberg's plea would require him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation but the sources said he is expected to serve some prison time.

Last week, Weisselberg lost his motion to have the indictment against him thrown out. He no longer is CFO but remains employed by the Trump Org.