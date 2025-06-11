BreakingAmber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in New Castle Co.
Local Spotlight | Insights on Kidney Health and Treatment

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 1:45PM
Local Spotlight is joined by Doctor Justin Friedlander of Fox Chase - Temple Urologic Institute

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Temple's urologists diagnose and treat medical conditions that affect the bladder, kidneys and ureter in people of all genders, as well as conditions of the male reproductive system.

Local Spotlight is joined by Doctor Justin Friedlander of Fox Chase - Temple Urologic Institute. He discusses the diagnosis and treatment of urological conditions, and explains how kidney stones form, the methods for diagnosing them, and the treatment options available.

Visit TempleHealth.org to learn more.

