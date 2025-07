Action News producer, wife welcome baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We want to welcome the newest member of our Action News family.

Our 4 p.m. producer, Ryan Parmer, and his wife Alex, welcomed their first child.



Baby Clara LeAnn was born shortly after midnight on Monday, weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces.



Her name is a tribute to her late grandmother, Ryan's mother.



Baby and mom are both doing well.



Congratulations to the happy family!