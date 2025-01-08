WWII through the lens of Richard Young

Woodstown, New Jersey -- Sometimes, the best way that history can be told is through the lens of a camera.

No one knows that better than one veteran who not only watched history unfold, but documented it along the way.

During his time in the Navy, veteran Richard Young worked as a dark room operator. He would help develop photos of aerial landscapes that would later be used to plan tactical conquests. In his personal time, while still with the Navy, he captured some of the most raw and powerful moments of World War II.

Young served in the U.S. Navy Pacific from 1943 to 1946 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Tokyo, Japan.

By using his photography, Young was able to tell the story of World War II from his perspective.

He now spends his time at Friends Village in Woodstown, New Jersey.