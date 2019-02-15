Criminal Justice Reform
Criminal Justice Reform has been in the spotlight lately, especially since many of the stories involve celebrities entering the conversation. Tamala Edwards explores the multitude of reform efforts happening right here at the local level in Philadelphia.
The Center for Returning Citizens | TCRC
267-238-3800
Remembering Cecil B. Moore
6abc celebrates Philadelphia Civil Rights Icon Cecil B. Moore, best known for leading the protests to integrate Girard College in the 1960's.
Girard College
Exhibition: Opening the Gates | 50th Anniversary of the Integration of Girard College
2101 South College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Philadelphia's Historical Marker Tour
Philadelphia is rich with the history of African Americans who have helped make this city what it is today. Back in the 1700s, the community was centered in the7th ward -- the areas around Lombard and South Streets -- on the East side of Broad. And, as Ducis Rodgers shows us, you can learn a lot about the past just by taking a walk.
Joe Becton Tours & Historical Services
1024 N. 46th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-834-7328
Chefs making money moves
Melissa Magee caught up with two top local chefs who are making some "money moves" and expanding their brands in bold new ways.
Fitler Club | @fitlerclub
2400 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Baby Buns
At the Bourse
111 South Independence Ml East, Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Pyramid Club
1735 Market Street (52nd Floor), Philadelphia, PA 19103
Joan Meyers Brown
Joan Myers Brown is celebrating 50 years as the founder of Philadanco, and she is still making an impact on kids through her teaching. Christie Ileto updates her story.
Philadanco | Facebook
9 North Preston Street-Philadanco Way, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-387-8200
Black Haircare
Jeanette Reyes has the story of how some local business owners are reclaiming their coils and selling products for black hair.
Marsh and Mane
Natural Hair Beauty Supply Store
529 S. 4th Street (4th & South), Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Curl Bible
eCommerce site for Women-owned Hair and Skincare products
Catherine Marion | Instagram
Organic Haircare line for Kinky Hair Textures
Gift of Life Organ Donation
The Woodson family have been rocked by kidney disease throughout their whole lives. Gray Hall brings us their unique journey of organ donation and how positivity has helped them push on.
Gift of Life Donor Program
401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Donors: 800-366-6771
Kidney: 800-543-6391
6abc Back History Event 2019
Our 2019 6abc Black History Awards Celebration took place on Feb. 12. The theme of this year's event was 'Commerce and Inclusion', as we looked to recognize African Americans creating business opportunities and greater access for minority businesses in our region. Our honorees included City of Philadelphia Commerce Director Harold T. Epps, Perryman Construction, and Project NorthStar- the three-day tech conference for Black and LatinX entrepreneurs. The event was catered by The Bynum Brothers.
Project NorthStar
Three-day tech conference for tech entrepreneurs.
Perryman Construction
South
Green Soul
The Grand Ballroom
