Criminal Justice Reform has been in the spotlight lately, especially since many of the stories involve celebrities entering the conversation. Tamala Edwards explores the multitude of reform efforts happening right here at the local level in Philadelphia.267-238-38006abc celebrates Philadelphia Civil Rights Icon Cecil B. Moore, best known for leading the protests to integrate Girard College in the 1960's.Exhibition: Opening the Gates | 50th Anniversary of the Integration of Girard College2101 South College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121Philadelphia is rich with the history of African Americans who have helped make this city what it is today. Back in the 1700s, the community was centered in the7th ward -- the areas around Lombard and South Streets -- on the East side of Broad. And, as Ducis Rodgers shows us, you can learn a lot about the past just by taking a walk.1024 N. 46th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19131215-834-7328Melissa Magee caught up with two top local chefs who are making some "money moves" and expanding their brands in bold new ways.2400 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103At the Bourse111 South Independence Ml East, Philadelphia, PA 191061735 Market Street (52nd Floor), Philadelphia, PA 19103Joan Myers Brown is celebrating 50 years as the founder of Philadanco, and she is still making an impact on kids through her teaching. Christie Ileto updates her story.9 North Preston Street-Philadanco Way, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-387-8200Jeanette Reyes has the story of how some local business owners are reclaiming their coils and selling products for black hair.Natural Hair Beauty Supply Store529 S. 4th Street (4th & South), Philadelphia, PA 19147eCommerce site for Women-owned Hair and Skincare productsOrganic Haircare line for Kinky Hair TexturesThe Woodson family have been rocked by kidney disease throughout their whole lives. Gray Hall brings us their unique journey of organ donation and how positivity has helped them push on.401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123800-366-6771800-543-6391Our 2019 6abc Black History Awards Celebration took place on Feb. 12. The theme of this year's event was 'Commerce and Inclusion', as we looked to recognize African Americans creating business opportunities and greater access for minority businesses in our region. Our honorees included City of, and- the three-day tech conference for Black and LatinX entrepreneurs. The event was catered by The Bynum Brothers.Three-day tech conference for tech entrepreneurs.