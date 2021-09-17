Magical Hotel Details You Can Only Find at Walt Disney World® Resort

There are some magical details at Walt Disney World® Resort hotels that may help to pick the place you want to call home on your next visit.
Disney knows that families of all sizes are coming to stay with them, and the magic doesn't have to end when you leave the parks. They have created some unique ways to make sure everyone has a place to sleep at night while making use of those same spaces during the day.
Disney's villa properties have hideaway beds that pull down from the wall, rather than a sleep sofa, you get a full-sized bed with a real mattress.
Another part of the wall can fold open to reveal a twin-sized bed, with a themed scene featuring favorite Disney characters, and a light too. If a villa resort isn't in your budget, Disney also offers family suites at their value resorts which use this same pull-down technology to turn a table dining area into an adorably themed bed. In the morning, just flip it back up and you have a great space to make the most of your Disney hotel room.
Another distinctive feature you'll find at every Walt Disney World® Resort hotel is the pool. Disney has of course thought of everything, and each hotel offers a "feature pool" with some fun theming, and at least one "quiet pool" for those who may want a serene spot away from all the action.
- Swim alongside an erupting geyser at Disney's Wilderness Lodge.
- Take a plunge into an 'ol swimmin' hole at Disney's Port Orleans Riverside Resort
- Slide through an abandoned pirate ship into a 3-acre sand-bottomed pool at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.
- Enjoy a volcano view and a 142-foot water slide at Disney's Polynesian Resort's feature pool.
Lastly, Walt Disney World® Resort hotels offer some uniquely themed dining experiences which can really immerse you into your resort and keep the Disney magic going.
- Experience western-style antics with family skillet service at Whispering Canyon Café in Disney's Wilderness Lodge. Head over to the newly re-imagined Citricos in Disney's Grand Floridian Resort for a Mary Poppins-themed dining experience with decadent entrees and desserts (and everything in between).
- Expand your taste buds at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge with African-inspired dishes at Boma's buffet and Sanaa's table service locations.
- See if you can complete the Kitchen Sink challenge at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop in Disney's Beach Club Resort, featuring 8 scoops of ice cream, toppings, and a whole can of whipped cream!
And these are just a very few of the wonderful amenities at the Walt Disney World® Resort hotels. But how do you decide which one is right for you? That's where a travel expert comes in!
Whether you plan to spend every moment in the parks or want to relax and unwind at your hotel, your travel advisor can help you find the perfect resort for your needs. In addition, a travel advisor will assist you with all the planning involved in a Walt Disney World® Resort vacation and help navigate and enjoy your time to the fullest!
A fee-free travel advisor, like MEI-Travel & Mouse Fan Travel, will ensure you always have the best deal at the same price, or often less than if you book on your own, at no additional cost to you. They will also monitor your booking for any new offers and proactively apply any savings that might apply to your vacation, taking the worry out of planning and letting you focus on the fun.