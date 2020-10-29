Walter Wallace Jr.'s family to view body cam footage before public release

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7427069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PRESS BRIEFING: On October 28, 2020, city officials provided an update on the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and the civil unrest that followed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the law department is arranging a time for Walter Wallace Jr.'s family to see evidence, including body cam video.Two Philadelphia police officers shot and killed Wallace, 27, on Monday while he was armed with a knife."I have every intention of being transparent and releasing footage. I think the footage can speak for itself," Outlaw said.Outlaw stressed that it's important for Wallace's family to get the opportunity to receive the facts first before the video is released to the public.They are expected to see the footage Thursday or Friday, according to the commissioner.After that, she said the public will get to listen to the audio of 911 calls, review the previous history and see body cam footage from the vantage point of two officers.Investigators are also reviewing cell phone video shot by witnesses at the scene of the shooting Monday afternoon near Wallace's home at 61st and Locust in West Philadelphia.His family maintains that lethal force did not need to be used.Leaders of FOP Lodge #5 union say the footage will show that Wallace failed to drop the knife as the officers repeatedly ordered him to do so and instead lunged at officers with it."We're calling on the city leadership to release the facts of this case, it's not hard, it's cut and dry. Release what you have. Support your officers, back your officers and let's get a handle on this thing," said FOP president John McNesby.The commissioner has not yet said exactly when they anticipate making the footage public after the family is able to view it.