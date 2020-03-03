Basic ways to keep your heart healthy and avoid heart disease

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of men and women of all ethnic groups.
While diet and exercise are a good foundation or maintaining a healthy heart and avoiding heart disease, there are many other risk factor to take into account.
We're getting to the heart of the matter when it comes to your heart's health as we chat with Main Line Health Cardiologist, Dr. Richard McCurdy, Jr.
We'll learn how to take better care of our ticker, why heart health is so important our well-being, how one can avoid heart disease, how genetics factors into risk assessment and potential lifestyle and habit changes.
Dr. McCurdy stopped by to discuss how one can avoid heart disease, how genetics factors into risk assessment and potential lifestyle and habit changes.
