AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold, Bitter Wind Chills Today

We have plenty of sunshine today, but it's accompanied by frigid cold and bitter wind chills. Temperatures move from about 6 degrees at dawn to a high of just 18. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times and that will give us wind chills as bad as -20 at dawn and only in the low single digits later in the day.DANGEROUS COLD: Hypothermia and frostbite will pose significant threats today. It's important to bundle up in layers and cover as much skin as possible, especially if you have to be outside working. Warm breaks are a good idea. If you experience a burning sensation on the skin, seek a warm indoor environment. Do not warm frostbitten areas with hot water as this could damage the skin. Slightly warm water is better. HYPOTHERMIA: Seek medical attention for yourself or others in the event of the following symptoms: dizziness, sleepiness, excessive shivering, confusion, stiff muscles.A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region until 10 a.m., but even this afternoon, conditions will be dangerously cold.TONIGHT: A few clouds pop up. It's another bitter night with less wind, but a low around 10 in Philadelphia and low single digits in some suburbs.FRIDAY: We have a partly sunny day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits in many neighborhoods, however, and the afternoon high is only 22. Some afternoon snow showers are possible that could bring a coating to 1" accumulation.SATURDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Clouds mix with sun. It's not as harsh with a high of 38. If you're headed to Punxutawney, dress warmly. It will be in the teens at dawn out there).SUNDAY: Milder air arrives (finally!) with clouds and sun and a high around 48.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy. The high is a lot milder: 54.TUESDAY: Look for more clouds than sun. It's still very mild with a high of 58. A shower is possible at night.WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with rain possible and another mild high of 58.THURSDAY: The mild trend continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 54.