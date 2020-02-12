AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms hitting parts of the area

Some of those storms were already hitting parts of the region by late afternoon.
The afternoon looks hot and humid with a high of 92. The afternoon air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups including young children, seniors and those suffering from heart and lung conditions. Spotty, strong thunderstorms with drenching downpours are possible in some neighborhoods, mainly after about 4 p.m.
TONIGHT: It's warm and humid with more spotty storms possible up until around midnight. After that, we're mostly cloudy with overnight lows ranging between 66 in outlying suburbs and 70 in Philadelphia.
THURSDAY: Relief comes quickly. Look for partly sunny skies with humidity quickly dropping. It will be warm with a high of 85, but not as hot and much more comfortable.
FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern appears to be on tap as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some rain developing in the afternoon or evening. The high dips to just 69.
SATURDAY: This looks like the clunker of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain, mainly in the morning. The afternoon may be drier, but the high is only 64. The Shore will be a few degrees cooler.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. A shower can't be ruled out, but large chunks of the day will be dry and the high improves a bit to 70. Again, it will be cooler at the Shore.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This is the pick of the holiday weekend. Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. We warm up to 78 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the low to mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a slightly warmer high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: We have another partly sunny, warm day with a high of 84.
