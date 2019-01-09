AccuWeather: Gusty Winds, Chilly Today

Clouds will mix with sun today and we're looking at a chilly high around 44. But the big story is the wind. Gusts will run around 40-45 mph all day long, potentially tossing debris like small branches and trash cans onto roadways.TONIGHT: It's still windy with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Look for partly cloudy skies and a cold low around 30.THURSDAY: Even colder air marches into the area and winds continue to be a problem with gusts up to around 40 mph. The high is just 39. Wind chills will be in the mid-20's.FRIDAY: Winds will ease slightly, but it's still a very cold day. Look for more sunshine and fewer clouds, but a high of just 33. Wind chills are probably still stuck in the 20s.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thickening clouds. The high is a cold 31. A storm passing to our south pushes some snow into the region late in the day or evening. As of now, accumulations look light Saturday night.SUNDAY: Eagles fans with plans to head to watch parties will have to keep an eye on the forecast. Some more snow is likely, especially in the morning and perhaps into the afternoon. How much we get depends on the track of a coastal storm. We could see nothing more than light snow showers if the storm slides past us and doesn't fully develop. On the other hand, if it hugs the coast and ramps up, a more significant snowfall would be possible which might warrant limiting travel. Most recent model runs have suggested a brush-by storm with only small accumulations across most of the area (southern Delaware and Cape May County could be harder hit). But it's still too soon to be certain about this, so keep an eye on the forecast. Either way, the high is a cold 33.MONDAY: The storm is gone. Look for a partly sunny, but cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with an improved high of 40.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Temperatures continue to rise with a slightly milder high around 42.--------------------