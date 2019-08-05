AccuWeather: Less Humid Today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- MONDAY: We'll see some sunshine and lots of clouds today. It's only somewhat humid. Later this afternoon a stray thunderstorm is possible, especially south and east of Phia. High 88.

TUESDAY: Ahead of the next cold front with winds turn out of the southwest and that allows the heat and humidity to return. We could see a morning storm and again a chance for a spotty storm in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sun and clouds with a high of 90.

WEDNESDAY: It's very warm and humid with a few thunderstorms likely during the day. The Storm Prediction Center says we have a chance for an isolated severe storm. High 88.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine returns and it's warm and humid with only a slight chance for a thunderstorm. High 90.

FRIDAY: High pressure settles overhead and give us beautiful weather leading into the weekend. Enjoy sunny skies and low humidity. High 87.

SATURDAY: With relatively low humidity and mostly sunny skies, it's a pleasant day with a high of just 84.

SUNDAY: We keep the sunshine and it stays comfortable. High 86.

