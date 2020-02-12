PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sun today and we're still a bit above average with a seasonably mild high of 60. A light breeze will pop up at times, so grab a jacket before you head out.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, continued dry conditions and a low of 45.
SATURDAY: The weekend begins with a mix of sun and clouds. An upper level trough moves through and we'll see a cooler high of 57.
SUNDAY: High pressures brings us a bright and sunny day with a slightly cooler high of 55.
MONDAY: We have an AccuWeather Alert for Monday with a strong storm cutting up from the south. The rain now looks to move in during the morning hours and probably lasts for a good portion of the day. Rain could be heavy at times and that could lead to some flooding issues. There could also be some rumbles of thunder. Wind gusts will reach 50-60 mph, so some power outages can't be ruled out. At least the high is milder: 62.
TUESDAY: The storm is gone and morning clouds will give way to some sunny breaks during the afternoon. It's still breezy with a much cooler high of 48 as we welcome the month of December.
WEDNESDAY: This is a brisk and chilly day with partly sunny skies and a high of just 46.
THURSDAY: It's partly sunny with a seasonably chilly high of 48.
FRIDAY: Our dry stretch looks to continue with another day of partly sunny skies and cool air. Look for another high around 48.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Mild today and tranquil, Monday rainstorm
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More