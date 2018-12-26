AccuWeather: Soaking rain on the way

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. A light breeze. Lows:26/30.THURSDAY: High pressure moves into the Northeast tomorrow providing us with another seasonable day under partly sunny skies. Temps will be in the lower to mid 40s. At the same time low pressure moving northward from the panhandle of Texas toward the Great Lakes will be providing a snowstorm to pats of the Plains states and lifting yet another shield of rain toward the eastern U.S. Rain will not arrive in our area until after midnight on ThursdayFRIDAY: Rain will greet any morning travelers and turn heavier late morning and early afternoon. The rain will tapering to showers as we go through Friday. Some of this rain will be heavy and we anticipate another .75" to 1.25" A strong low level jet of near 50 knots will once again transport very mild air into the region. Highs on Friday likely reach the 60 degree mark!SATURDAY: Thankfully the weekend will start dry, sunny, and comfy. A nice high of 53.SUNDAY: Models have been hinting at a storm system that could bring snow or rain showers to the area, but at this point it looks like that storm may stay to our south. We'll keep a close eye on it. In the meantime, expect mostly cloudy and colder. High 40.MONDAY: New Year's eve will be partly sunny. Our next round of rain will arrive in the evening, so plan on a wet New Year's Eve night. High 42. The overnight low is 37.TUESDAY: On New Year's day we could see some showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies and it should be milder for the Mummer's with a high of 55.--------------------