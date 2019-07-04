AccuWeather: Sticky Fourth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Look for partial sun and generally hot and steamy weather. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the western half of the region. Most of these storms should be gone in time for the firework shows, but it will be important to check in with Action News prior to heading out for the latest information on that. The high is 90, but it will feel like closer to 95.
FRIDAY: The humidity remains very high. Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon and evening. Drenching downpours would be possible with any storm and perhaps some gusty winds. The high is 90 with a heat Index around 95.
SATURDAY: It's hot and very humid again. A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. The high reaches 91 with a heat index even higher.
SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but the majority of the day is dry. The high dips to 88.
MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a partly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 85.
TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds with a seasonably warm high of 80. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out.
