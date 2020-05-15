AccuWeather: Very Warm Today, Still Summery Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sun today. We're getting a full-fledged summer preview with a high of 85. It's a bit breezy and slightly humid.
TONIGHT: Clouds build tonight and in the evening, some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. The best chance of a severe storm appears to be in the Poconos tonight, but a few of these cells could make it down into areas near the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. A damaging wind gust is the main threat, along with a brief downpour. Anything that makes it farther south and closer to Philadelphia will likely be weak and falling apart. The overnight low is a mild 66.
SATURDAY: Clouds will likely linger into the morning as the front is still passing to our south. But the sun should break out no later than early in the afternoon. If there's a shower, it's in the extreme southern edge of the region, but new models are now keeping even those areas dry. We're still warm with a high around 78.
SUNDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds rather quickly with a scattered shower or thunderstorm around, especially during the afternoon and at night. The high drops to 70.
MONDAY: Clouds dominate with a few showers possible at times and a slightly cooler high of 68.
TUESDAY: We have abundant cloud cover with a cool breeze and more showers possible. Our high dips to 62.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a spotty shower or thunderstorm still in the picture. The high remains cool: 63.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower still can't be ruled out. The high climbs to 70.
FRIDAY: It's another clouds and sun mix, with warmer air moving back in ahead of an approaching cold front. The high is 77. Some showers and a thunderstorm are possible later in the day and at night.
