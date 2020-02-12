PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. It may feel a bit humid at times, but not terrible. The high is 79.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. We'll fall into the upper 60s during the late evening with an overnight low of 63. It will feel more humid the later we move through the night.
SATURDAY: Dewpoints will be climbing back into the low to mid 60s making for a more humid day. Clouds will also dominate the picture and it now looks as though some drizzle and spotty showers are possible at times, pretty much anywhere in the region. It's not a wash-out, but not bone dry either. The high reaches 75.
SUNDAY: The warm, humid pattern continues. Morning clouds and fog give way to partial sunshine during the afternoon. It's also warmer with a high climbing to 81. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.
MONDAY: This is another day that likely begins cloudy before sunny breaks show up in the afternoon. It's still humid. A spotty shower and even a rumble of thunder is possible, but most of the day is dry. The high is 80.
TUESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a late day or evening shower possible. The high is 78.
WEDNESDAY: The weather pattern begins to shift toward more of a true autumn set-up. It's partly sunny and cooler with the high slipping to about 74. Some additional showers are possible.
THURSDAY: Finally, dry weather returns, but so does markedly cooler air. Look for a partly sunny, breezy day with a high of just 69.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's breezy and even cooler with a high of 67.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Spotty Showers Saturday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More