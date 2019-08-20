Weather

Severe storms leave trail of destruction across parts of New Jersey

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A severe storm swept through parts of the Delaware Valley on Monday afternoon leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The Action Cam was on Woodland Avenue in Pennsauken, New Jersey where large trees came crashing down on cars.

EMBED More News Videos

Severe storm brings trees down in Pennsauken, NJ. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on August 19, 2019.



It was a similar sight in Moorestown, Burlington County where Chopper 6 found many trees uprooted.



Along Pine Lane, down live wires were sparking due to the storm.

No injuries have been reported.

The humidity-fueled storms have since moved off the coast but the heat remains.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Tuesday, not expiring until 8 p.m.

Counties affected are those at the center of the region near I-95 and all of SE PA. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, but it will feel like 100 or higher at the height of the afternoon heating.

EMBED More News Videos

Adam Jospeh has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on August 19, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermoorestownpennsaukennew jerseynew jersey newsweathertree fallstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA speaks on charges in connection to Philadelphia shootout
AccuWeather: Heat, humidity, and storms next two days
2 arrested after police chase stolen U-Haul in Delaware
2 armed home invasions under investigation in West Chester
Bucks County swim club temporarily closed after storm injures 9
It's back to school for some students in Philadelphia today
'McDonald's Mary' celebrates 40 years at work
Show More
William Tennent High School closed for structural repairs
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Flight instructor, former military pilot identified as Delaware plane crash victims
Police ID man shot, killed at Newark Red Roof Inn
Beating the heat on an brutally hot day
More TOP STORIES News