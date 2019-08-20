Severe storms leave trail of destruction across parts of New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5479457" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe storm brings trees down in Pennsauken, NJ. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on August 19, 2019.

Strong winds from this afternoon’s storms uprooted two trees which landed on this car and an SUV. Fortunately no one was inside the either vehicle. The downed tree took down power lines, several homes in Pennsauken are without power. @6abc pic.twitter.com/lJ4ZxB80ma — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 19, 2019

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A severe storm swept through parts of the Delaware Valley on Monday afternoon leaving behind a trail of destruction.The Action Cam was on Woodland Avenue in Pennsauken, New Jersey where large trees came crashing down on cars.It was a similar sight in Moorestown, Burlington County where Chopper 6 found many trees uprooted.Along Pine Lane, down live wires were sparking due to the storm.No injuries have been reported.The humidity-fueled storms have since moved off the coast but the heat remains.A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Tuesday, not expiring until 8 p.m.Counties affected are those at the center of the region near I-95 and all of SE PA. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, but it will feel like 100 or higher at the height of the afternoon heating.