Wells Fargo's Hope USA Initiative revitalizes West Philly's 52nd Street Corridor

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and Wells Fargo is looking to help them thrive.
Through the Hope USA initiative, Wells Fargo is revitalizing and beautifying business districts around the country just in time for the holidays.
West Philadelphia's 52nd Street Corridor is one of the areas benefiting from these efforts.
Wells Fargo and The Enterprise Center have teamed up to spread hope and create pathways to prosperity for minority entrepreneurs and under-resourced communities.
The 52ndStreet Corridor businesses invite you to stop by and make a difference when you shop locally.
To learn more about The Enterprise Center, please visit their website.
