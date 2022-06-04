Personal Finance

It's OK to talk about money - WSFS Town Hall with 6abc

WSFS Town Hall with 6abc

Join WSFS Bank experts for a 6abc Town Hall: It's OK To Talk About Money: Tips to Financial Success hosted by Jillian Mele. Given current economic challenges, learn how to find the right financial advisor, resources available to those seeking a mortgage, money management tips and more.

Experts:

Jeffrey M. Ruben
President, WSFS Mortgage

Jennifer Dempsey
FoxPresident, Bryn Mawr Trust

Dr. Michelle Burroughs
Chief Diversity Officer, WSFS Bank
