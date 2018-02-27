1 dead, 2 injured in Strawberry Mansion house fire

Officials say one person is dead and two others were injured in a house blaze in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.It happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of North Newkirk Street.Firefighters arrived to flames and heavy smoke showing inside a 2-story end of a row home.An Action News viewer sent a video showing the smoke-filled scene.One person died in the blaze, and two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.The cause of the fatal fire is being investigated.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------