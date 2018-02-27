1 dead, 2 injured in Strawberry Mansion house fire

1 dead, 2 injured in Strawberry Mansion house fire. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on February 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials say one person is dead and two others were injured in a house blaze in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

It happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of North Newkirk Street.

Firefighters arrived to flames and heavy smoke showing inside a 2-story end of a row home.

An Action News viewer sent a video showing the smoke-filled scene.

One person died in the blaze, and two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fatal fire is being investigated.

