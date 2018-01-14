EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2944461" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One dead after car plunges into river: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 14, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2944283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people injured when car plunges into river: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 14, 2018

Police said two people were transported to the hospital this afternoon after their car went into the Delaware River, one of whom has died.According to Burlington County Police, a man and a woman were pulled from the river. The woman has died. Police said an accident did occur before the vehicle went into the water.It happened just before 1 p.m. near 138 Riverbank Road in Burlington City, New Jersey.Initial reports indicated that one person was able to get out of the vehicle; however, a second person remained inside.Michael Baylor lives near the scene of the crash. He said he ran out of his house to help, but it was already too late."We were thinking she's been under so if she is alive it is a miracle," said Baylor. "They pulled him out and he said 'My girlfriend is in the car, can you help her?' and when they turned around he ran away."Authorities confirm the driver fled on foot, leaving the woman behind. They said he was located a short time later and taken to Lourdes Hospital in Willingboro. Officials said he was not seriously injured.Officials said the woman was extricated from the car around a half-hour later, at 1:27 p.m.She was also transported to Lourdes Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Police said the driver was speeding on Riverbank Road when he hit a parked car and went over the river bank.On Sunday the temperature of the Delaware River was only in the low 30s."With the weather, with the conditions, this is obviously a very severe event," said John Fine with the Burlington City Police Department.No charges have been filed at this time.The prosecutor's office said the investigation is ongoing.------