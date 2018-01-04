2-alarm fire breaks out in Queen Village

QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) --A 2-alarm fire broke out in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia early Thursday morning.
It started around 4:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Pemberton Street.
The fire spread to the roof of the home.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
A salt truck was brought in to the block to help with the iced up roadway. A SEPTA bus was also on the scene to assist fire crews in the cold temperatures.
There are no reports of injuries.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps