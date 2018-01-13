2 arrested in Edgewater Park murder

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (WPVI) --Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man inside an Edgewater Park apartment Saturday.
Shane Davis, 19, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Jada Coley, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Police said Davis and Coley lived together in the Edgewater Manor Apartment complex, where the homicide took place. They were arrested in their apartment shortly after the shooting, which occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
They will be scheduled for a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old David Dibraccio, a former resident of Vineland.
Investigators said the shooting followed a fight between the defendants and Dibraccio inside of his girlfriend's apartment. Coley allegedly assaulted Dibraccio with a shovel before he was shot by Davis.
The details of the altercation continue to be investigated.
Dibraccio was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Saturday at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
An autopsy is scheduled by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.
This case is being investigated by the Prosecutor's Office and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department.
