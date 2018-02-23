2 arrests in series of robberies at Walmart stores across Pennsylvania

2 arrests in Walmart robberies: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on February 23, 2018. (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two men have been charged in connection with armed robberies that targeted Walmart stores across seven Pennsylvania counties.

28-year-old Jon Beverly and 26-year-old Maurkeece Foreman are each charged with 40 felony counts.

Authorities say the pair stole more than $52,000 in merchandise during ten holdups between July 23, 2017 and January 7, 2018.

The crimes occurred at Walmart stores at locations including Pottstown, King of Prussia, Norristown, and Hilltown Township.

During one of the holdups police say the suspects put a gun to an employee's head.

The charges against Beverly and Foreman include Robbery with Threat of Serious Bodily Injury, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft, Retail Theft, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Organized Retail Theft.

The pair are also charged with Possessing Instruments of Crime, Simple Assault and Simple Assault with Serious Bodily Injury, which are misdemeanors.

Both are behind bars in lieu of $250,000 bail each.

