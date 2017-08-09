2 dead, 1 injured in Ocean County crash

Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Ocean County.It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Route 9 in Staffordville.Police say the driver lost control, hit utility poles, and then crashed into the side of a restaurant.The victims are identified as 54-year-old Patty Rulon of Manahawkin, NJ and 91-year-old Albert Rulon of Tucketon, NJ.A 15-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries.----------