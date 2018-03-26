Two people are dead after a car and a dump truck collided in Hopewell Township, New Jersey Monday.It happened around 1 p.m. on the 1600 block of River Road, not far from Fiddlers Creek Road and the Trap Rock Quarry.Officers said they arrived to find that a Mack dump truck had collided with a Ford Crown Victoria in the southbound lane. The collision caused both vehicles and a utility pole to catch on fire.Hopewell Township Police said an investigation into the crash revealed that the truck was traveling northbound along Route 29 while the car was traveling southbound.Police said the vehicles collided in the southbound lane, causing the vehicles to come to rest against a stone wall along the southbound shoulder of the roadway. No other vehicles were involved.According to investigators the driver of the truck, James Bilton, 59, of Edgewater Park, New Jersey, did not suffer any serious injury.Officials said the driver and a passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.Lambertville Fire Department said one of the victims in the crash was Mark Leary Sr., a firefighter with the fire district.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Detective Louis Vastola at 609-737-3100 ext. 5320. .The crash remains under investigation.------