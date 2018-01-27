2 injured after SUV, multi-vehicle collision on Route 1

2 injured after SUV, multi-vehicle collision on Route 11. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
Two people are injured in a violent collision between an SUV and two other vehicles.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of Route One, at the Pine Street overpass in Middletown Township, Bucks County just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had to cut through the vehicles to free the victims.

Officers say the SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when the other vehicles were struck.

The victims were taken to Saint Mary Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

