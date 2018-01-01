2 injured in Millville, New Jersey house fire

A house fire left two people injured in Millville, Cumberland County.The Action Cam was there as firefighters hosed down flames inside the house on the 1700 block of East Broad Street.The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.There's no word yet on the condition of the two people injured.Two dogs were also inside the home. One dog made it out on its own, while firefighters rescued the other.Both dogs are okay.------