LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County authorities are investigating the deaths of two people discovered inside a Langhorne home.

Investigators said they were called out to the 1300 block of Langhorne-Newtown Road this afternoon.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Saturday as a welfare check. Police say two bodies were discovered inside the home - a man and a woman.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, but after several hours on the scene they are still looking for a cause.

The township fire marshal was also called out to the scene.

Police said equipment is now being used to check for carbon monoxide inside the home and to check the heating system to see if a malfunction could have led to the deaths.

