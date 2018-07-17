SHOOTING

21-year-old man shot 9 times while riding mountain bike in North Philadelphia

Man on mountain bike shot in North Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 21-year-old man riding a mountain bike in North Philadelphia was shot nine times, police say.

It happened near Judson Street and Montgomery Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the face, chest and other parts of his body.

Police say he managed to ride away before collapsing.

He was taken into surgery in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

The search for the shooter continues.

