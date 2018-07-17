A 21-year-old man riding a mountain bike in North Philadelphia was shot nine times, police say.It happened near Judson Street and Montgomery Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.The 21-year-old victim was shot in the face, chest and other parts of his body.Police say he managed to ride away before collapsing.He was taken into surgery in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital.The search for the shooter continues.------