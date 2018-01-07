3-alarm fire damages warehouse in Shamong Twp., N.J.

Firefighters battled a fire at a warehouse in Shamong Township, Burlington County.The fire was reported after 7 a.m. Sunday at a commercial building in the 100 block of Stokes Road.First responders arrived to find heavy fire showing at a warehouse.The blaze went to three alarms as crews worked to contain the flames.The situation was declared under control nearly four hours later.There were no immediate reports of injuries.Fire investigators were working to determine what sparked the blaze.----------