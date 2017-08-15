3 hurt, dozens displaced in Northeast Philadelphia apartment fire

3 hurt in NE Philly fire: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

By
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three people, including one firefighter, have been taken to area hospitals, and dozens of residents are out of their homes, after fire broke out at an apartment complex in Northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities got the call at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Canterbury Court apartment complex on Academy Road near Morrell Avenue.


Firefighters arrived in about 5 minutes. Flames were showing from a second floor unit.

An Action News viewer captured video of the blaze, which spread quickly.

Watch Action Cam video from the scene where three people, including a firefighter, were injured in an apartment fire.



The entire building was evacuated. It took about an hour for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Two residents were rushed to an area hospital to be treated for injuries described as serious.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to a firefighter who was also hospitalized.

About 50 people have been displaced. The Action Cam showed many of them sitting in a SEPTA bus as they waited for further arrangements.
Officials from the Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross were on the scene assisting those residents.

The fire marshal is working to determine what sparked the blaze.

