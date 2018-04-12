FIRE

3 injured in Hunting Park fire, residents escape through window

3 injured in Hunting Park fire. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Three people were injured in a fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

They were taken to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

It began around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 3800 block of North Park Avenue.

Arriving crews were met with heavy flames in the back of a rowhome.

They had to help several people down to the ground who had climbed out of their second story window to escape the fire.

One resident tells Action News he got up to get something to eat when he saw a light outside his window. He opened up his blinds and realized the building was on fire and rushed out.

"Flames were coming out of the window. When I looked out my window, the whole backyard was lit up," the resident said.

Residents say people rent rooms inside the rowhome where the fire started.

The Red Cross is helping four additional people affected by the fire.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

