FIRE

4-alarm Old City fire under control

EMBED </>More Videos

4-alarm fire breaks out in Old City. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 18, 2018. (WPVI)

OLD CITY (WPVI) --
A 4-alarm fire in the Old City section of Philadelphia that resulted in the evacuation of residents and hotel guests has been placed under control, officials say.

However, it remains an active scene as crews continue to battle smoke and flames.

EMBED More News Videos

Old City fire under control. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2018.



Speaking live on Action News Sunday morning, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said there were more than 150 firefighters and medics with 60 apparatus on the scene.

"We're going to be here for hours," Thiel said.



The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. near 3rd and Chestnut streets.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke showing from a building with a store on the first floor and apartments on the above levels.
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire in Old City. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2018.


Residents of affected apartments and guests of the nearby Best Western Independence Park Hotel were evacuated. More than 160 people in total were evacuated, Thiel said.



According to the commisioner, despite the fire alarm sounding, a number of people did not evacuate from their building.

"We had to go back into the buildings and tell people 'this is serious.' Despite the smoke, despite the fire alarm sounding, it's a serious thing, you never know what you're building is connected to, so we literally had people who were connected to the building that was on fire who had not evacuated," Thiel said.

A second alarm was sounded around 4:20 a.m. The fire reached three alarms around 5:11 a.m., quickly followed by a fourth alarm.
EMBED More News Videos

Fire commissioner gives update on 4-alarm fire. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2018.


"We're getting a handle on it now. Looks like we managed to contain it to the building of origin," Thiel told Action News.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 7 a.m.

Patricia Benitez, who lives in the building on the corner, grabbed her child and ran out.

"It was full of smoke in seconds. I took my 2-year-old and went out," Benitez said.

No injures have been reported.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews battle 4-alarm fire in Old City. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2018.



The Red Cross and Red Paw Relief were called to assist residents and their pets. According to Red Paw Relief, more than two dozen pets were affected in the fire, including nine cats and four birds who did not make it out alive.

.


A SEPTA bus was called to the scene for displaced residents.

The scene is across from The Musuem of the American Revolution. Officials say the musuem did not suffer any damage, but the musuem is closed for the day.



There is no cause of the fire at this time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
philly newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Fire damages twin homes in Darby Borough
Firefighter injured battling Hammonton fire
Portugal. The Man tour bus catches fire before show
Firefighters battle 2-alarm Darby fire
More fire
Top Stories
Florida shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives'
Florida shooting survivor rallies crowd: 'It's time for victims' to change gun laws
Boy Scout rescued from cave in Lancaster County
Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in house fire in Fox Chase
THON weekend continues at Penn State
Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON
Slushy roads made driving difficult in Bucks County
AccuWeather: Turning Sunny, Milder
Show More
Airline agent saves 2 girls from suspected human trafficker
LeBron James: "Will definitely not shut up and dribble"
WATCH: NBA dunk contest highlights including Kevin Hart
100 pizzas and counting: Police investigate pizza stalker
Medical marijuana dispensaries opened Saturday in Pa.
More News
Top Video
Florida shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives'
Girl with Down syndrome given start for NJ basketball team
Easier-on-the-stomach milk hits Phila. area supermarkets
Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the Delaware Valley
More Video