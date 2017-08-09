5 firefighters injured in West Chester fire, evacuations lifted

EMBED </>More Videos

12 firefighters injured in underground West Chester fire. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 9, 2017.

By
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
High carbon monoxide levels and an underground fire led to evacuations in downtown West Chester and sent five firefighters to the hospital.

The call of smoke came in shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Gay Street, near the Justice Center.

Firefighters found a smoldering cable underground and, separately, they responded to a small fire in a house nearby.

"Once we started getting more crews and started checking the residences, we realized it was more than a little more than just underground PECO wires burning and a little fire in a house. We were actually getting high CO readings on the street above the manholes," West Chester Fire Department Chief Mike McDonald said.

Carbon Monoxide became the main threat. Crews evacuated a handful of residents and some businesses.

"As the stuff was burning, it was pushing the gases into the residences and up to the manholes, that's where the CO came from," McDonald said.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Scanlon was overcome by fumes.


"There was a firefighter laying on the ground; they brought in a gurney and they were working on him," resident Maria Ruffin said.

Ruffin took photos as Scanlon's fellow firefighters worked to revive him.



"When he came outside the building, he collapsed, and he was unresponsive, momentarily. Once he got out into the fresh air, once the guys started reviving him, he came around," McDonald said.

Four other firefighters were also transported to the hospital.

PECO responded and immediately began repairs on the underground cables, restoring most of the power several hours later.
EMBED More News Videos

12 firefighters injured in West Chester. Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams report during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 9, 2017.


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfirefirefighter injuredWest Chester Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Delco Sheriff Sgt. serving warrant burned with Molotov Cocktail
Police capture Bensalem gunman in NE Phila.
NKorea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force'
Unarmed Russian Air Force jet flies over Pentagon, Capitol, CIA, White House
Schuylkill skinny dipper taken into custody
2 dead, 1 injured in Ocean County crash
AccuWeather: Sun soaked Thursday
Young Philly dancer who lost legs in train accident fights on
Show More
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
City vehicles doused with fuel at Phila. police precinct
Prosecutor asking for help in Maple Shade double murder
Some businesses frustrated by presidential flight restrictions
Cops: Drunk man drives to 'safest place' - a police station
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Young Philly dancer who lost legs in train accident fights on
Police capture Bensalem gunman in NE Phila.
Delco Sheriff Sgt. serving warrant burned with Molotov Cocktail
More Video