AUTOMOTIVE

Officials: Bad gasoline at NJ Sunoco station damages vehicles

(Shutterstock)

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
New Jersey police say bad gasoline at a Sunoco station damaged several vehicles.

Ocean Township Police Lt. Timothy Torchia tells NJ.com tests Wednesday showed the Sunoco fuel had "a significant amount of water." Torchia says 12 drivers have filed complaints.

The gasoline was delivered before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Torchia says the mishap isn't a criminal matter.

Local and state agencies are investigating the matter. The station has been closed.

Ocean Township police advise anyone having car problems due to this gasoline issue to call 1-800-Sunoco1.

On Monday, a batch of bad gasoline made for a rough start to the week for some drivers in the Lehigh Valley.

EMBED More News Videos

Batch of gas causes problems for drivers. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018.


Drivers say they stopped to refuel at a Sunoco station at the Bandit Truck Stop off Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township on Monday, but they did not make it very far.

A Sunoco manager believes a faulty cap allowed water to seep into the supply of "super" and "plus" gasoline.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiven.j. newsnew jersey newsdrivinggas stationOcean Township
Related
Bad gasoline stops Pa. drivers, damages cars
AUTOMOTIVE
Bad gasoline stops Pa. drivers, damages cars
Consumer Reports: Which roadside assistance plan is best for you
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
More Automotive
Top Stories
Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary
22 guns stolen from Upper Darby shooting range
First responders detail emergency response to Southwest Flight 1380
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks
State trooper accused of pulling women over to ask for dates
3-alarm fire damages shore house in Ventnor
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Blustery and Chilly Today
Show More
Pink thanks Bucks Co. guidance counselor at concert
Embiid scores 23, 76ers top Heat 128-108 for 2-1 series lead
Arrieta Ks 10, allows 1 hit in 7 innings in Phillies win
Eagles announce 2018 schedule
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
More News