BB gun vandals target vehicles, property in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are working to track down the vandal or vandals who damaged vehicles and property using a BB gun.

The incidents happened Monday night in several communities in New Castle County.

Video from the Action Cam showed damage to a number of cars, SUVs and homes in Wilmington.

"It's beyond frustrating that they're destroying property," said resident Amy McKinnon.

McKinnon told Action News this is the second time in as many weeks that cars and homes in her neighborhood have been targeted.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to e-mail JSBarnhart@nccde.org or contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.
