Regulators close Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank, first US bank failure this year

The bank's failure is expected to cost the deposit insurance fund $667 million.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Regulators have closed Republic First Bank, a regional lender operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Friday it had seized the Philadelphia-based bank, which did business as Republic Bank and had roughly $6 billion in assets and $4 billion in deposits as of Jan. 31.

Fulton Bank, which is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, agreed to assume substantially all of the failed bank's deposits and buy essentially all of its assets, the agency said.

Republic Bank's 32 branches will reopen as branches of Fulton Bank as early as Saturday. Republic First Bank depositors can access their funds via checks or ATMs as early as Friday night, the FDIC said.

The lender is the first FDIC-insured institution to fail in the U.S. this year. The last bank failure - Citizens Bank, based in Sac City, Iowa - was in November.

In a strong economy an average of only four or five banks close each year.

Rising interest rates and falling commercial real estate values, especially for office buildings grappling with surging vacancy rates following the pandemic, have heightened the financial risks for many regional and community banks. Outstanding loans backed by properties that have lost value make them a challenge to refinance.

Last month, an investor group including Steven Mnuchin, who served as U.S. Treasury secretary during the Trump administration, agreed to pump more than $1 billion to rescue New York Community Bancorp, which has been hammered by weakness in commercial real estate and growing pains resulting from its buyout of a distressed bank.

Below is a list of Republic Banks in the region:

ABINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA / 1408 Old York Road / Abington, PA 19001

BENSALEM / 2734 Street Road / Bensalem, PA 19020

BERLIN, NEW JERSEY / 220 N. Route 73 / Berlin, NJ 08091

BROOMALL, PENNSYLVANIA / 1998 Sproul Road / Broomall, PA 19008

CHERRY HILL (MALL), NEW JERSEY / 475 Haddonfield Road / Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY / 399 Route 70 East / Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP NEW JERSEY / 1400 Blackwood Clementon Rd / Clementon, NJ 08021

DEPTFORD / 1750 Deptford Center Rd. / Deptford, NJ 08096

FAIRLESS HILLS, PENNSYLVANIA / 599 S. Oxford Valley Rd. / Fairless Hills, PA 19030

FEASTERVILLE / 305 E. Street Road / Feasterville, PA 19053

GLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY / 100 William Dalton Drive / Glassboro, NJ 08028

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY / 30 Kings Highway East / Haddonfield, NJ 08033

LUMBERTON / 1544 Rt. 38 Lumberton, NJ 08048

EVESBORO / 178 E. Greentree Road / Marlton, NJ 08053

MARLTON, NEW JERSEY / 780 Route 70 West / Marlton, NJ 08053

MEDFORD, NEW JERSEY / 2 Skeet Road / Medford, NJ 08055

MEDIA, PENNSYLVANIA / 448 E Baltimore Pike / Media, PA 19063

MOORESTOWN, NEW JERSEY / 230 Marter Ave. / Moorestown, NJ 08057

NORTHFIELD / 331 Tilton Road / Northfield, NJ 08225

OCEAN CITY / 201 E 9th Street / Ocean City, NJ 08226

CENTER CITY - 1601 WALNUT STREET / 1601 Walnut Street / Philadelphia, PA 19102

CENTER CITY - 1601 MARKET STREET / 1601 Market Street / Philadelphia, PA 19102

MAYFAIR (PHILADELPHIA) / 7300 Frankford Ave. / Philadelphia, PA 19136

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PENNSYLVANIA / 423 W. Germantown Pike / Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY / 401 Ganttown Road / Sewell, NJ 08080

SICKLERVILLE, NEW JERSEY / 610 Berlin-Cross Keys Road / Sicklerville, NJ 08081

SOMERS POINT / 199 New Road / Somers Point, NJ 08244

VOORHEES, NEW JERSEY / 101 Laurel Oak Road / Voorhees Township, NJ 08043

WAYNE, PA / 212 E. Lancaster Ave. / Wayne, PA 19087

WYNNEWOOD, PENNSYLVANIA / 35 E.Wynnewood Road / Wynnewood, PA 19096

The Associated Press contributed to this report.