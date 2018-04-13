EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3337392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body found along MLK Drive: Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on April 13, 2018.

Bucks County officials are investigating the discovery of a body behind an apartment complex in Penndel.The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Friday behind the Mill Creek Apartments, located in the 100 block of Robbins Avenue.Police say the body of a 67 year old man was found in the creek behind the apartments.There is no evidence of foul play.No word yet on a cause of death or how long the body had been there.-----