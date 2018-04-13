PENNDEL, Pa. (WPVI) --Bucks County officials are investigating the discovery of a body behind an apartment complex in Penndel.
The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Friday behind the Mill Creek Apartments, located in the 100 block of Robbins Avenue.
Police say the body of a 67 year old man was found in the creek behind the apartments.
There is no evidence of foul play.
No word yet on a cause of death or how long the body had been there.
