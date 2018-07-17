Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3775468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 5 shot in North Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018.

A 14-year-old boy, one of five people injured during a shooting in North Philadelphia, has died from a gunshot wound to the head, police say. Three others victims were children, including an 11-year-old.It happened around midnight Tuesday on the 2100 block of North 4th Street.Arriving officers found four shooting victims, three boys and one man.An 11-year-old was shot in the lower back. A 14-year-old, 15-year-old, and 24-year-old were shot in the leg.The boys were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. The 24-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital.Police later learned that another 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition by a private car. He died from his injuries hours later.The 2100 block of North 4th Street was littered with as many as 20 shell casings. Nearby cars were also sprayed with bullets.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, at this time, it is unclear who was the intended target and which, if any, if were struck by stray gunfire.Witnesses tell police there may have been two shooters. From victims' and witnesses' account, police were able to determine that one of the suspects is known to authorities.Police were in the process overnight of notifying the family of the alleged teen suspect about the shooting.Police say nearby surveillance cameras may have captured all or part of the incident.-----